Ighalo dismisses Man Utd contract problems amid coronavirus crisis

Manchester Untied forward Odion Ighalo has dismissed issues surrounding his contract at Old Trafford, claiming it would be “terribly insensitive” to discuss it.

Ighalo has impressed having joined Shanghai Shenhua in January, but the extension of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak has put his future in doubt.

The Nigerian is only eligible to play for United until the end of June, but the season is likely to extend well beyond that point.

Many Premier League players are in a similar situation, with temporary short term contract extensions likely to be put in place.

But Ighalo was unwilling to speak about that prospect in a new interview with The Sun.

“Talking about other things now will not only be selfish but terribly insensitive,” Ighalo said. “I don’t even think about it.

“The challenge before us now is not a football one, but a global one.

“You can’t put football before health challenges. What matters right now is to keep safe and pray for those battling with the virus to recover fully.

“This is another reminder for us to share love in this world. Continue to show kindness to one another because a problem facing one is a problem to all.”