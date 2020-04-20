Ighalo tips one Man Utd man ‘to take the Premier League by storm’

Odion Ighalo thinks there is a lot more to come from Bruno Fernandes with him still settling into life at Man Utd.

The 25-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at Man Utd following his £65million move from Sporting in January, with three goals and four assists already to his name.

And Ighalo has tipped the Portugal international to shine when the Premier League returns and has been impressed with the early relationship he has built up with Anthony Martial.

“He is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision,” said Ighalo (via the Metro). “He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him.

“You can see the understanding between him and Martial, you can see the understanding between me and him, so he’s a very good player. And he’s not even settled down yet!

“He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy has settled down, he’s going to take the Premier League by storm.”

