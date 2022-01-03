Ikone from Lille is a Fiorentina sign.

Fiorentina announced on Monday that Jonathan Ikone has joined the Italian Serie A club.

“ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce Nanitamo Jonathan Ikone’s permanent transfer from LOSC Lille,” Ikone’s new club said in a statement.

No, Ikone is not going to wear it.

Fiorentina’s number 11 jersey.

The 23-year-old was one of Lille’s most important players last season, helping Les Dogues win the French Ligue 1 title.

Before joining Lille in 2018, French winger Ikone had previously played for PSG and Montpellier.

Ikone scored 16 goals and added 27 assists in 150 appearances for Lille during his three-and-a-half-year stay.

Ikone has four caps for France and one goal.