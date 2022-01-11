Ikone from Lille is a Fiorentina sponsor.

Lille’s Fiorentina sign Ikone

ANKARA (Turkey)

Fiorentina announced on Monday that Jonathan Ikone has joined the Italian Serie A club.

In a statement, Ikone’s new club said, “ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce the signing of Nanitamo Jonathan Ikone from LOSC Lille on a permanent transfer.”

No, Ikone is not going to wear it.

Fiorentina’s number 11 jersey

Last season, the 23-year-old was one of Lille’s main pillars, helping Les Dogues win the French Ligue 1 title.

Ikone, a French winger, had previously played for PSG and Montpellier before joining Lille in 2018.

Ikone scored 16 goals and added 27 assists in 150 appearances for Lille during his three-and-a-half-year stay.

Ikone has four caps for France and has one goal to his name.