Ilaix Moriba’s father reveals he ‘cancelled flight to Manchester’ to complete his son’s transfer to Manchester City before his debut.

Ilaix Moriba’s father has revealed that he cancelled his son’s flight to Manchester City in order for him to stay in Barcelona.

Last season, Moriba, then 18, broke into Ronald Koeman’s team and was tipped for a bright future with the Catalans.

After a contract dispute, he chose to leave the Camp Nou last summer and join RB Leipzig for around £16 million.

Moriba, on the other hand, came close to joining Pep Guardiola at City two years ago when doubts about a Barca deal surfaced in 2019.

The Spain youth international, who is currently representing Guinea at the AFCON, had even booked a flight to the Etihad Stadium in the hopes of landing his first professional contract.

However, after a breakthrough in contract talks with Barca, Moriba’s father Mamady Kourouma cancelled the ticket on the morning of the flight.

“With Barcelona, the talks did not progress,” he said to Sport.

Txiki Begiristain [City’s sporting director] met with us and explained his entire project.

“It appealed to us because they had placed a large bet on him.”

We had the tickets to travel to Manchester and sign the contract a few weeks later.

“I had to cancel it the morning of our trip.”

Ilaix was supposed to be a role model and a reference for future generations of Barcelona residents.

“His pals had vanished.”

If he stayed, it would be proof that Barca was placing a bet on young players.

We were able to come to an agreement in which we all came out on top.”

Barcelona showed their commitment to keeping Moriba by making him the highest-paid player in the academy’s history and granting him a £90 million release clause.

Manchester United were rumored to be interested in signing him as a long-term replacement for Paul Pogba.

Chelsea are also said to be keeping an eye on N’Golo Kante, who is getting older.

He has made six appearances for Leipzig this season after opting to continue his development in the Bundesliga.