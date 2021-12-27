Ilie Dumitrescu, a World Cup winner and former Tottenham Hotspur player, now runs a gallery in Bucharest.

Ilie Dumitrescu, a World Cup winner and former Tottenham Hotspur player, now owns a gallery in Bucharest.

Ilie Dumitrescu, a World Cup hero, created works of art on the field, but now makes a living selling them.

The former Tottenham striker, who was bought for £2.6 million by then-manager Ossie Ardiles, is now a well-known art dealer in Romania.

In 1994, he arrived at White Hart Lane with the intention of bringing a “nice patch of color” to the Premier League.

He now looks for it in his own gallery, where he hangs and sells paintings.

Dumitrescu’s Hanul cu Tei gallery in Bucharest’s Old Town houses a growing collection of works, including the Tea Inn restaurant and bar, which is part of the Embassy chain he owns.

A businessman reportedly offered him nearly £2 million to sell his incredible art collection, but the ex-West Ham player turned it down on the spot.

He adores the gallery so much that he refers to it as his “second home.”

The dapper-dressed 52-year-old frequently posts selfies of herself relaxing on the restaurant’s outdoor tables and chairs while sipping an espresso.

But does the man who led his country to the World Cup quarterfinals in 1994 show any of his own work?

He won’t do it if he can avoid it.

“I had a lot of painting while I was playing in Mexico,” he said.

My easel, brush, and paints were among the items I brought with me.

“But you needed imagination and a certain state of mind, and I, being more temperamental, realized I couldn’t paint.”

That doesn’t stop religious artworks, Monet-style oil paintings of flowers, and life-size drawings of naked models from adorning the walls.

He also supported the Art Walk Street project, which featured work on the streets, some of which was held up by models, as well as workshops for aspiring artists.

Dumitrescu began collecting works in 2004, the same year he became the president of AEK Athens.

Dan, Ilie’s son, manages the catering at their Hanul cu Tei hotspot, with his father even collaborating with Heineken to create a beer for the grand opening in 2012.

But football isn’t completely gone from his life.

Throughout his career, the Romanian legend played for a large number of clubs.

Dumitrescu is a TV pundit who has managed 13 clubs in ten years after scoring 20 goals in 62 appearances for Romania.

