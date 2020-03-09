Ilkay Gundogan points finger at Bruno Fernandes for winning free-kick which led to Man Utd goal

Ilkay Gundogan has blamed Bruno Fernandes’ reaction to his challenge for the disputed freekick that led to Manchester United’s first goal in the Old Trafford derby.

Gundogan appeared to get the ball when he nipped in ahead of Fernandes in the first half, but United’s new £68million signing went to ground appealing for a foul and referee Mike Dean agreed.

To add insult to injury for Gundogan, Fernandes picked himself up to clip a wonderful free kick over the Manchester City defence for Anthony Martial to score.

‘There was frustration about the free kick before the goal,’ said Gundogan. ‘It was not a foul at all. I just touched the ball and he goes on the floor shouting.

‘I don’t even know if the referee saw it or just had a feeling that it was a foul. That was very disappointing for me, to be honest, because I was involved in the action and conceding the goal straight afterwards hurt very much. We tried hard after conceding the first one but it just wasn’t enough.’

Ederson was criticised for failing to keep out Martial’s volley and again for throwing the ball to Scott McTominay who scored in an empty net late on to seal United’s 2-0 win.

But Gundogan backed his teammate, saying: ‘It’s normal. At the end, you are a human being. Even though we are at the top level, we all make mistakes. They are part of the game.

‘Eddy has been crucial in so many games for us, and he is allowed to make mistakes. Unfortunately this time they were punished, very crucially for us.

‘We win together and lose together. That’s why we play football, that’s why we’re a team. He will deal with that situation very well. He’s angry, disappointed and frustrated, but it’s always about how you get out of it. He has all of our support and I’m sure he will do much better in the next games.’

The Germany international admitted that City struggled to match United’s intensity and also missed the creative influence of Kevin De Bruyne who couldn’t play because of a shoulder injury.

‘It hurts a lot,’ said Gundogan. ‘Not really the result but that we didn’t play our best game, especially creating in the last third. This game is always big, one of the biggest derbies in the world. That’s why we wanted to perform and play well.

‘United were much more aggressive, especially after scoring the first goal. They tried to press very high for 10 minutes afterwards.

‘Missing Kevin is crucial in these kind of games. Unfortunately we were not able to find the last pass to create the chance and score a goal. We had a lot of corners as well, so the chance was there to create more but we didn’t so this is something on which we have to improve.

‘But we still have some very important games, big games. We play Arsenal now and Burnley. Then obviously a vital game against Madrid at home and another crucial game in the FA Cup.

‘So we still have the possibility to win silverware. We will try to achieve that and do better than we did on Sunday.’