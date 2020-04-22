‘I’ll f*** his mum’ – Gerrard-Diouf ‘fight’ revealed by ex-Liverpool man

Florent Sinama-Pongolle has detailed a dressing room “fight” between former Liverpool players Steven Gerrard and El-Hadji Diouf.

Diouf and Gerrard have had a rivalry dating back many years, with the latter once seeking legal advice in late 2015 after the former claimed he “disliked black people”.

The former Senegal international has also accused Gerrard of “killing” the Merseyside club and being “jealous” of his talent. He stated in November 2016 that the Liverpool legend was “nothing at all”.

OPINION: Nothing short of football’s total collapse is coming…

Sinama-Pongolle was part of the same team under Gerard Houllier at Anfield and the forward has recalled a specific dressing room bust-up between Gerrard and Diouf.

In an interview with journalist Walid Acherchour, Sinama-Pongolle said: “Half-time of a preseason game. Fight between Diouf and Gerrard. I was traumatised. Can you imagine the young ones seeing this and thinking that’s what professionals are like at that level? At half-time, in the dressing room. Stevie G is all like ‘you have to pass, you have to pass’ and [Diouf] just loses it.

“He didn’t speak English. His English was rubbish. You know what he did? They hated each other so much. Steven Gerrard arrives, he insults Diouf. ‘Hey, you f******…’.

“And [Diouf] couldn’t answer, so he grabs Gérard Houllier and says: ‘Tell him, I’ll f*** his mum’. He came in and said: ‘I’m not his mate, I’ll do him in straight away’.”

🚨 Alerte anecdote monstrueuse de @sinamapongolle4 sur son premier match avec Liverpool en pré-saison.. Il nous raconte une embrouille surréaliste entre El Hadji Diouf et Steven Gerrard à la mi-temps.. avec Gerrard Houiller au milieu.

(Sortez les pop-corns 🍿🍿🍿🍿) pic.twitter.com/yXxQqiQgHU

— 𝚆𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚍 𝙰𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚌𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚛 😷 (@walidacherchour) April 22, 2020

We could not keep away from the camera for long so we made a Football365 Isolation Show. Watch it, subscribe and share until we get back in the studio/pub and produce something a little slicker…