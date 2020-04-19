‘I’ll kill you if you talk to me’: Zlatan bragged about ‘300 MILLION in bank and owning an island’ in post-match rant at teammates

Legendary Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic threatened his teammates and boasted about his vast wealth in an angry tirade after a frustrating defeat during his time spearheading LA Galaxy, former teammate Joao Pedro has revealed.

Ibrahimovic failed to score and saw a last-minute free-kick saved as Galaxy spurned a 2-0 half-time lead to conclude their 2018 season in painful fashion with a 3-2 defeat at home to Houston Dynamo, leaving their temperamental star forward seething in the dressing room afterwards.

The MLS Newcomer of the Year scored 22 goals in his debut season but regularly voiced his frustration as the club finished a lowly 13th in the table, turning on his teammates as they ended the campaign with a whimper.

“At the end of the game, he gave us a talking to,” Pedro told Record. “He said, ‘If you are going to come here to go to the beach or take a walk in Hollywood, just say so.

“’I have 300 million on my account, an island – I don’t need this for anything. The first one who says something to me, I will kill him.’”

The midfielder also recalled how Ibrahimovic told the squad during a training session: “My birthday is every day. Pass the ball here.”

Pedro did not appear for the club the following season as Ibrahimovic became the club’s record goalscorer in a single campaign, scoring 30 goals despite Galaxy only finishing eighth in the overall table and losing in the playoffs to Los Angeles FC.

Ibrahimovic earned a record $7.2 million for his second season in the MLS, saying in the aftermath: “I’ve done amazing and perfect things.

“I think I’m the best player in the history of the MLS, without joking. I can play like this wherever I go, easy.”

The fiery veteran striker rejoined former side AC Milan in a surprise switch at the end of 2019, proving a catalyst for the Serie A giants’ recovery from a dismal start to their current campaign before the season was suspended in Italy.

He has been training with Hammarby, near his family home of Stockholm, while the sport has been on hold, taking advantage of the Swedish government’s decision not to enforce a lockdown in line with almost all of Europe during the coronavirus outbreak.

A clause in the 38-year-old’s contract is thought to trigger a one-year extension to his short-term contract should Milan achieve the unlikely feat of qualifying for the Champions League, although reports have suggested that he could stay on at the San Siro regardless of their final league position.

Italian clubs cannot return to training until the start of May but will meet next week to discuss potential dates for the resumption of fixtures.