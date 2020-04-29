‘I’ll learn from my mistakes’: Gaming star Alinity Divine repents after nipple-flashing ban (PHOTOS)

Notorious gamer and eSports enthusiast Alinity Divine says she will “learn from her mistakes” after being banned from streaming platform Twitch for flashing her breast.

Divine suffered the wardrobe mishap while attempting to stuff a pillow up her top during a live broadcast to her following of more than a million, exposing her left nipple.

The Canada-based 32-year-old dismissed claims she had staged the stunt for publicity, issuing a herself with a three-day ban from on the popular gaming platform in an act of contrition – despite Twitch sanctioning only a 24-hour suspension.

As she prepared to return from her self-imposed exile, Divine vowed she had learned from her “mistakes.”

“I don’t know what the future has in store for me, but I welcome it with open arms: the success and failures, the love and hate, the beautiful and ugly,” the gamer wrote in an Instagram post to her 314,000 followers.

“I will do my best to learn from my mistakes and tackle whatever comes next. I am not done yet.”

Divine was already a controversial figure among the gaming community, including for her questionable treatment of her pets during previous live streaming sessions.

She has filmed herself sending her cats flying from tall baskets after crashing into them, wrapping an unhappy cat in gift paper and feeding one of her felines vodka from her mouth.

Divine – real name Natalia Mogollon – suggested that coronavirus boredom was behind her recent nipple mishap, saying: “I quit for like two months but this corona sh*t has got me so bored.

“I just wanted a fun night of dancing and memes.

“Not to give more fire on the flame or however the f*ck you said that, but I got one more thing to say: You guys knew I was Latina [yet] you expected me to have some nice pink nips – what the f*ck?”

With real sport largely suspended around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans and athletes have increasingly been turning their attentions online to get their fix of action.

Major football competitions such as England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga have heled virtual tournaments between players, while tennis has also held virtual events featuring the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.