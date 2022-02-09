‘I’m an animal lover… but my job is to win,’ West Ham manager David Moyes says of his decision to play Zouma after the cat-kicking scandal.

Despite being an ‘animal lover’ himself, David Moyes has defended his decision to start West Ham’s cat-kicker Kurt Zouma.

Less than a day after video emerged of him KICKING and SLAPPING his pet cat, Zouma played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Watford.

In a lengthy response to the uproar surrounding the decision to include Zouma in his team, Moyes insisted in his post-match press conference that it is his job to make the on-pitch decisions.

Despite being ‘disappointed’ by Zouma’s actions, the Hammers boss insisted that work was being done behind the scenes to discipline the defender.

“I am extremely disappointed, and the club has taken all of the actions available to them at this time,” he said.

“Behind the scenes, they’re working on that.”

My job is to select the best West Ham team, and Kurt was a member of that team.

“I adore animals.

As I previously stated, my job is to help West Ham win by fielding the best team possible.

“I believe the club would prefer to deal with it all at the same time, and they will inform you of the outcome.”

Moyes acknowledged that fans would be angry with Zouma, as evidenced by the 27-year-old’s booing by both West Ham and Watford supporters.

“What I saw and what I was told disappointed me tremendously,” the Scotsman continued.

But, as I previously stated, finding the best team for West Ham was my responsibility.

“There will be people who are disappointed, and I completely understand that.

“I am someone who is very concerned about my dogs and horses, as well as all of the people with whom I am associated.”

I’ve spoken with him, and we’ll do our best to move forward.

“We wanted to get this game over with as soon as possible, and we understand that no one will be happy about it.”

It’s a dreadful predicament.”

Moyes implied that Zouma was deeply remorseful for his actions and was ‘disappointed’ by the outcome.

“My impression was that Kurt had apologized,” he said, “and I understand that an apology will not be accepted by everyone.”

“However, he came out and said it straight to me, and I had to do my job.”

That was for the purpose of selecting the best team.

He is very dissatisfied.

We’ve all felt it as a team and as a club.”

The manager went on to say that Zouma’s actions caught the West Ham team off guard, as they had not expected such heinous behavior…

