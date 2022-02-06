‘I’m back,’ Lewis Hamilton says on social media for the first time since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix debacle, amid questions about F1’s future.

‘I’m back,’ Lewis Hamilton says on social media for the first time since the shambles at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, amid questions about F1’s future.

As the Formula One superstar broke his social media silence, LEWIS HAMILTON declared “I’m back.”

Hamilton, 37, has been unusually quiet since the tumultuous Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, in which he lost his world championship to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

After missing out on a record eighth championship on the final lap in the Middle East, the British driver is said to have considered retiring from the sport.

However, Hamilton showed his 26.8 million Instagram followers that he is ready to go again by smiling in front of the Grand Canyon and captioning the photo: “I’ve been gone.”

“I’m back!” exclaims the narrator.

“Welcome back,” Mercedes messaged.

In last season’s finale, Hamilton was leading by ten seconds going into lap 54, only to have the victory cruelly snatched away after the deployment of a safety car.

He has since been accused of attempting to remove FIA Race Director Michael Masi from his position after he broke the rules by allowing lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to overtake.

As a result, the championship was decided in a one-lap sprint, with Verstappen’s fresher tyres making all the difference.

Hamilton is “not 100 percent ready” to commit his future to the sport, according to new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who admitted last month that Hamilton is “not 100 percent ready.”

“I don’t think he’s 100% ready to respond right now,” Ben Sulayem claimed.

“We can’t say we blame him.”

“I see his point of view.”

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has stated that he does not believe the Briton will return.

“I don’t think he’ll come back,” the 91-year-old told Blick.

His dissatisfaction is excessively large.

And you’re able to comprehend it in some way.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“With seven world titles under his belt, it’s time to pursue his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur like Michael Schumacher.”

Hamilton is scheduled to return to Mercedes duty for pre-season testing on February 23.

On March 20, the first race of the 2022 season will be held in Bahrain.