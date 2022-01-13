‘I’m done,’ says Amir Khan, who also promises to KO Kell Brook in a grudge match before retiring at the age of 35.

AMIR KHAN has announced that he will retire after his grudge match with Kell Brook, but he has promised to leave on a high note.

With a sell-out crowd in Manchester on February 19, the long-time welterweight rivals will finally settle their score in the ring.

Khan, on the other hand, admitted that the final fight would be the end of his illustrious career, but vowed to go out on a knockout.

“I leave it up to God to decide which round Kell Brook is knocked out in,” he wrote on Instagram.

I am certain that I will win this fight.

“After this fight, people ask me what I’m going to do.”

“All right, man, I’m finished.”

Khan, 35, is one of Britain’s most famous fighters, having won a silver medal at the age of 17 and being a former unified world champion.

Brook, also 35, was a long-reigning IBF welterweight champion with supreme skills who never received the same acclaim.

And, despite spending much of his career in Khan’s shadow, he intends to shatter his rival’s legacy in just one fight.

“When we got contracts over the line, he messed about,” Brook said.

“Now that we’ve established a date, let’s get this fight going.”

On February 19, I want him to be the best he can be.

“The fans have been patiently waiting for far too long.

It’s been far too long since I’ve heard from you.

I’m more than ready to demonstrate that I’m the best in the world.

“Amir will be nothing but a memory after this fight.”

Brook’s crowning night came in 2014 in California, when he snatched the title from Shawn Porter, now 34.

It’s one of the best road victories by a Brit in recent memory.

Brook also lost to pound-for-pound superstars Gennady Golovkin, 39, at middleweight, and Errol Spence Jr, 31, at welterweight.

But, with his dream fight approaching, he believes this will be the one that defines his career.

“I’m putting myself through hell,” Brook said.

This fight will live on in the minds of those who know me.

“This vengeance match has been years in the making.

For a long time, the fans have been anticipating this match.”