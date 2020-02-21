‘I’m going to get SMASHED out of my f*****g face!’ Tyson Fury grabs Conor McGregor whiskey ahead of Deontay Wilder fight (VIDEO)

Tyson Fury has grabbed a bottle of whiskey gifted to him by MMA star Conor McGregor and promised to ‘get smashed’ after his hotly-anticipated heavyweight unification fight with Deontay Wilder on Saturday.

McGregor’s whiskey brand, Proper Twelve, is one of the sponsors of the rematch between Briton Fury and American Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where the UFC fighter beat Dustin Poirier in a round in 2014.

Clutching a green bottle of McGregor’s whiskey, a suited Fury told TheMacLife: ‘Thank you very much, Conor – I appreciate it.

‘I’m going to get smashed out of my f*****g face after the fight here in Vegas. Let’s do it together – boom.’

The liquor is named after Crumlin neighbourhood Dublin 12, which was the backdrop for McGregor’s early years.

Irishman McGregor, who has been linked with a move to train Fury should the flamboyant boxer move into MMA, has called for calm between the two fighters after organizers announced that they would not meet face-to-face at Friday’s weigh-in.

Having been part of a tempestuous weigh-in with Poirier at the same venue, McGregor called the Nevada Athletic Commission ‘one of the best bar none’ for ‘impeccably handling events of unpredictability.’

‘Guys, please relax,’ he added. ‘Place men between the men. Security on stage. Let them get one last look at each other. The last look before it’s really f****** on.’

The commission has opted to scrap a face-off in order to avoid any incident or injury that could endanger the fight after the headliners pushed each other at a pre-fight press conference on Wednesday.

Wilder, who knocked Fury down twice when they fought in Los Angeles in December 2018 but was thought by many to have lost a contest that ended in a draw, said: ‘They don’t want anything to jeopardize this fight and I’m fine with the decision.’