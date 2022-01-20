Anthony Joshua declares ahead of a rematch with Olesksandr Usyk, “I’m going to reign again.”

Anthony Joshua declares ahead of a rematch against Olesksandr Usyk, “I’m going to reign again.”

ANTHONY JOSHUA is adamant about reclaiming his heavyweight world titles from Oleksandr Usyk.

The 32-year-old 2012 Olympic gold medalist was defeated by Ukraine, a 35-year-old nation, in September.

And he’s considering taking stepaside money to allow WBA, IBF, and WBO champion Usyk to fight for the WBC title and legendary undisputed status against bitter rival Tyson Fury.

He claims, however, that a lucrative contract to sit out and fight the winner later is not on his mind.

“I’ve come up short twice,” he admitted to lifestyle magazine Stuff, “but I’ve overcome many obstacles the majority of the time.”

“In the next fight, I’m going to beat him (Usyk) and take his belts.”

“And, like it or not, I’m going to reign once more to become the world’s three-time heavyweight champion,” he said.

Joshua has parted ways with long-time mentor and Team GB mastermind Rob McCracken and is set to begin a new training regime. Joshua avenged his TKO loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

Following his defeat to Tottenham, the Watford striker visited several American gyms, and he recently returned from a warm-weather camp in Dubai, where he met boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

And he admits that the agony of losing his titles for the second time is the driving force behind such drastic change.

“Because I only fight once or twice a year,” he explained, “I have to stay busy and active in the gyms.”

“However, as a result of my loss in my last fight, my team has been undergoing extensive reconstruction.”

“As a result, rather than throwing myself back into the deep end physically, I’ve taken a more mental approach to training, looking for ways to improve.”

“I’m not happy about what happened earlier because that’s a competitor’s mindset.”

“It’s not acceptable not to be enraged when you lose.”

It’s time to get to work.

“One thing people know about me is that I don’t like to lose and I recover quickly.”

“I’ve always fought the best – it’s in my blood,” says the fighter.

After both losses, AJ’s detractors accused him of accepting defeat too easily.

He did, however, reveal the anguish he feels after taking a beating and being left out in the championship cold, albeit for a short time.

“After the loss, I had to give myself four or five days,” he said.

“I was doing a lot of recovery stuff like ice baths and stuff like that,” she says.

