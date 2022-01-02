‘I’m no assassin,’ Argentine DJ responds angrily to fans who blame him for Lionel Messi contracting Covid after the New Year’s Eve bash.

‘I’m not an assassin,’ Argentine DJ responds angrily to fans who blame him for Lionel Messi contracting Covid after the NYE bash.

AN ARGENTINE DJ has gone to great lengths to defend himself after being accused of causing Lionel Messi’s coronavirus infection.

Messi, 34, was one of four players at Paris Saint-Germain who tested positive for Covid on Saturday, according to the club.

After receiving online abuse, DJ Fer Palacio, 31, who was seen with the former Barcelona star at a New Year’s party, was forced to post a negative test result on Instagram to prove he isn’t to blame.

After being forced to miss his flight back to Paris and extend his stay in his homeland, Messi is now quarantined at home in his native city of Rosario.

On December 23rd, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner flew to Argentina to spend the holidays with his family.

Earlier this week, Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, were filmed singing and dancing at a private party.

The footballer met famous Argentinian DJ Palacio the same night after hiring him to perform at the party.

Palacio also stated that he decided to defend himself after being referred to as an “assassin” by social media trolls.

“I just got up and seen I’ve got a lot of messages and am trending on social media because Messi tested positive for Covid and people are saying I gave it to him,” the DJ wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

“I’ve received a lot of private messages, and some have even called me an assassin.”

“I took a Covid test yesterday because I’m going to Uruguay tomorrow and don’t have Covid.”

“I’ll show you everything right now.”

He ended his selfie video by kissing those who were ‘insulting him,’ before sharing his negative PCR test result with his one million Instagram followers under his full name, Fernando Palacio.

“I made the greatest dance,” the DJ captioned a selfie photo of himself with Messi taken earlier this week after performing for the footballer.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the entire Messi family for the invitation.”

Messi will stay in Argentina until he tests negative, according to PSG, and then fly back to Paris to rejoin his teammates.

On December 22, the Argentine made his last appearance for PSG in a 1-1 draw with FC Lorient.