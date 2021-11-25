‘I’m no interim,’ Man Utd boss Rangnick said after Lampard was fired, refusing to take a temporary role.

MANCHESTER UNITED have appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, despite the German having turned down a similar position at Chelsea in January.

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 63-year-old has agreed to a six-month deal with the Red Devils to lead the first team until the end of the season.

After new terms were offered, the veteran is said to have accepted the deal to take over the dugout until June.

However, it has now been revealed that when Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard earlier this year, prior to Thomas Tuchel’s appointment, he was offered the chance to temporarily take over.

“I’m not an interim coach,” Rangnick said flatly when asked about the position.

“You’d be the four-month manager in the eyes of the media and the players.”

The big difference this time appears to be that he is expected to take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford for the next two years beginning in the summer.

Rangnick is currently the Lokomotiv Moscow’s director of sports and development.

He will not be in charge of the match against Chelsea on Sunday due to work permit issues.

But after that, he’ll almost certainly take charge of the team for the first time against Arsenal next week, and he might use an entirely new formation for United.

Rangnick is regarded as a true game visionary with a strong reputation in his homeland, which United will hope to capitalize on.

With his tactics, he is said to have influenced Premier League managers Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Bayern Munich CEO Julian Nagelsman.

He was known as “The Professor” because he was one of the first to implement Gegenpressing, a style of play in which teams immediately press the opposition after losing possession of the ball.

