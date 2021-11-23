‘I’m not a snooker player any longer,’ Ronnie O’Sullivan says of tournaments, which he describes as a ‘holiday’ from punditry and running a property company.

‘I’m not a snooker player any longer,’ Ronnie O’Sullivan says, describing tournaments as a ‘vacation’ from punditry and property management.

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN says he now views snooker as a “holiday” and expects to be retired by the age of 50.

However, the Rocket, 45, plans to keep himself in such good shape and agility into old age that he could still be kicking balls in at the age of 90!

The six-time world champion is getting ready for the UK Championship, which begins today in York and which he has won a record seven times.

Despite winning his most recent world title in August 2020, O’Sullivan’s table time is dwindling as he pursues other interests off the baize.

His ongoing TV commentary for Eurosport, various sponsorship and commercial deals, corporate gigs and exhibitions, and a new snooker academy opening in Singapore are all on the horizon.

“I switched off a long time ago,” O’Sullivan, who turns 46 on December 5th, told SunSport.

“I see myself as a pundit first and foremost.

I own a real estate firm.

As a company’s face, I do a lot of things.

That is now my primary responsibility.

“I no longer consider myself a snooker player.”

In a lot of ways, it’s a waste of time.

It doesn’t make sense financially or in terms of time.

Even if it’s just for fun, I still want it in my life.

“If I had to choose between playing snooker and being a pundit, TV personality, or doing exhibitions, I’d choose snooker.”

“I’ve kind of set a goal for myself to complete another three world championships.”

“It’s probably forcing me to play for longer than I wanted.”

In many ways, that’s a psychological trick I’ve used on myself.

“Snooker is a platform for me to enjoy, so I’m going to have some fun with it.”

I refuse to believe it.

“There isn’t another holiday like it.”

I get to stay in nice hotels, play snooker, and then watch snooker on Eurosport and spend time with Jimmy White if that doesn’t work out.

“I can go on vacation and treat it like a vacation as long as there are snooker tournaments and tables.”

It’s all beneficial to me.”

In the first round, O’Sullivan will face Welshman Michael White, as the Barbican reopens after last year’s shutout.

Despite losing all five ranking finals he has reached this season, the Essex potter denies claims that he has lost his mojo.

However, he admits that his long-distance running, yoga, and Pilates routines may have an impact on…

