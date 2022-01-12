‘I’m not done with WWE,’ John Cena says, but downplays his WrestleMania 38 appearance.

WWE LEGEND John Cena has revealed that he may miss WrestleMania 38 on April 1st.

The 44-year-old stunned fans when he returned to Money in the Bank last July after a 16-month hiatus.

Since WrestleMania 36 in April 2020, he had not wrestled.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, he lost a Firefly Fun House Match to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

Before losing to Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in August, Cena appeared on several episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

Between WWE TV tapings, live events, and his appearance at SummerSlam, the 16-time world champion competed in 14 matches.

After his time with WWE came to an end, the superstar promised his fans that he would return soon.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show to promote his new The Peacemaker series, he admitted that he doesn’t think he’ll be able to make it to Mania.

“WrestleMania is usually in late March or early April,” Cena said.

This year, I’m not sure if I’ll be able to attend.

“And that’s a good conundrum to have because there are a lot of good opportunities coming up that I’d love to take, but if all those things line up, I’m not sure I’ll be able to make WrestleMania.”

He quickly reassured the WWE Universe, however, that he will be back in the squared circle 100 percent.

“But I’ll tell you and everyone watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot,” Cena added.

That is my house, and I adore it.

“I was able to return for a few months during the summer to entertain audiences as they returned to arenas, so I’m far from done.”