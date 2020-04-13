‘I’m not feeling like a family member’: Liverpool staff dismayed by decision to put them on furlough

A Liverpool staff member has expressed their dismay following the club’s decision to furlough some of their non-playing workers and said it’s left them feeling alienated.

The Premier League leaders opted to place staff on the government scheme, which sees the taxpayer pay 80 per cent of wages up to £2,500 a month, despite recording a £42million profit last year.

The Reds insist they will top-up the remaining 20 per cent to ensure staff receive their full salaries but have come in for widespread criticism, even from former players.

A member of staff who works at Liverpool, and did not wish to be named, told BBC Sport: ‘The club call their staff their family – I’m not feeling like a family member.

‘Why is a club that turns over (millions of pounds) using a government scheme for its staff, when other businesses are more in need of it?

‘I feel disappointed and I’m feeling that this government scheme could be used by businesses in trouble.’

The member of stuff added that they were ‘disappointed, especially after Everton said they were not doing it’.

Liverpool followed in the footsteps of Premier League clubs Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich in furloughing some of their non-playing staff.

Liverpool’s announcement on Saturday came as top-flight clubs met with representatives of players and managers to discuss possible wage cuts during the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool fans’ group Spirit of Shankly confirmed on Sunday that they have written to the club for an explanation.

The Reds had already revealed last month they would pay both matchday and non-matchday staff for the remaining four home Premier League games this season which have been postponed.

The club have also been instrumental in helping in other ways, with captain Jordan Henderson organising a Premier League coronavirus crisis fund that is set to raise millions for the NHS.