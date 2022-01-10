‘I’m only getting better,’ Jake Paul says of his goal of going undefeated and retiring after 15 fights in the ring.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is 5-0 in his professional career and has previously stated that he intends to retire after ten bouts.

However, having already made it halfway through the fight, the American believes he is only getting started.

“It’s so interesting because, at the beginning of the year, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll go 10-0 and then retire,'” Paul, 24, said on Boxing with Chris Mannix.

“But all of a sudden, I’m 5-0 in the blink of an eye.”

I just finished chapter one of the book, and I feel like I just finished my rookie season.

“And there’s still so much I haven’t read.”

And I’m young, motivated, and I’m only getting better.

“With each fight, I realize how much further I can push this, and I knew the competition would get tougher as time went on.”

“The fact that people were tuning in to watch me lose motivated me.”

“It’s strange to try to plot it out, but I definitely want to go undefeated and then retire.”

“So whether it’s 10 fights or 15 fights, I guess we’ll see.”

Paul has knocked out every opponent he’s faced, including Tyron Woodley, 39, who he sparked in December, four months after winning on points.

It came on the heels of wins over YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Paul, on the other hand, has yet to face a pro boxer.

Tommy Fury, the 22-year-old brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was set to take on the challenge.

But, due to a broken rib and bacterial chest infection, he had to withdraw, and Woodley stepped in as a replacement with less than a fortnight’s notice.

Paul now wants to beat ex-middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 35, and leave Fury in the dust.

“I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics,” he said.

“He’s a former world champion, and I’m confident I can beat him.”

I’m excited about the challenge, and I’m ready to take it on.

“Even after I knocked out Woodley, they said, ‘fight a real boxer,’ and I told them, ‘You guys, I tried, and he [Tommy Fury] dropped out of the fight two weeks ago.’

