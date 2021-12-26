‘I’m ready to be in the UFC right now,’ Dominque Wooding says after an ‘unprecedented’ 2021 contract.

‘I’m ready to be in the UFC right now,’ Dominque Wooding says after a ‘unprecedented’ 2021 contract offer.

Dominique Wooding only wants a UFC contract for Christmas this year, and no one can blame him for asking Santa to put one in his stocking.

The Team GB star, 25, is arguably the most in-form bantamweight prospect outside of MMA’s top league.

Three straight stoppage victories, including claiming and defending the Cage Warriors 135lb title, have put the Londoner on the verge of being signed by the MMA heavyweight champion.

And The Black Panther believes his recent work is deserving of a promotion to the major leagues.

“That’s all I want, man,” the Violent Money spokesman told SunSport.

“All I ask for is that.”

“What I’ve done this year is unprecedented,” he continued.

And I’ve earned a straight UFC contract for what I’ve done.

“I’m not interested in hearing about Dana White’s Contenders Series.”

Man, none of that nonsense.

“Right now, I’m ready to compete in the UFC, I’m ready to compete against these high-level guys, and I’m ready to break down some of these guys.”

Wooding’s three’slaughters,’ as he refers to them, have gone viral in the MMA world, and his stock has risen dramatically.

Sean Shelby, a long-time UFC matchmaker, has taken notice of them as well.

“My management has spoken to Sean Shelby, and Sean Shelby has told me that he really likes me,” Wooding revealed.

So they must be aware of my existence.”

Unfortunately for Wooding, the UFC’s long-awaited return to London – which SunSport understands will be held on March 19 at The O2 Arena – is already sold out.

“I was a little bummed out to hear that,” he admitted.

However, if you really like me, you should just give me a contract regardless of whether or not you plan to have me fight on UFC London.

It’s probably best if you just hand it over.

“In Cage Warriors right now, there’s no one else for me to beat.”

Right now, no one in the Cage Warriors [bantamweight]division can compete with me.

“Obviously, if I were to defend the belt again, they’d get someone from the outside.”

“It’s pointless; the UFC should just sign me right now and I’ll start fighting these international fighters.”

“You might as well just sign me now and let me do it properly and get paid for it properly because I’ve already done my business this year.”

