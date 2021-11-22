‘I’m ready to die,’ says boxer Hassan N’Dam, who begs the referee not to stop the fight despite the horrific beating he’s taking.

‘I’m ready to die,’ says boxer Hassan N’Dam, who begs the referee not to stop the fight despite the horror beating he is receiving.

BOXER Hassan N’Dam pleaded with the referee not to stop the fight, saying, ‘I’m ready to die.’

On the undercard of Terence Crawford’s victory over Shawn Porter, the former middleweight champion appeared.

Unbeaten Kazakh Janibek Alimkhanuly, dubbed a potential successor to Gennady Golovkin, 39, faced N’Dam and was defeated.

Before the fight was stopped, the 37-year-old French-Cameroonian veteran was dominated for eight rounds.

N’Dam, on the other hand, objected to the finish, saying in the corner, “No, no, no.”

No, I’m prepared to pass away.”

Alimkhanuly, 28, improved to 11–0 with his seventh knockout, while N’Dam lost his third fight in a row.

British fans will remember him for defeating Martin Murray, 39, in 2018, but losing to Callum Smith, 31, the following year.

“I am ready for a world title shot next,” Alimkhanuly said after the win.

“The middleweight division is about to be conquered by ‘Qazaq Style.’

It doesn’t matter who the champion is.”

“I have to give credit to N’Dam, a tough former champion who has endured a lot of abuse.”

Crawford, 34, became the first man to ever stop Porter, 34, inside the distance in the main event.

Kenny, his trainer and father, dropped the former two-time champion twice before pulling him out.

