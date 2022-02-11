‘I’m upset, it’s difficult to accept,’ says Arsenal’s Martinelli after receiving two yellow cards in the space of five seconds.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI has revealed his ‘upset’ at being sent off against Wolves, admitting it’s ‘difficult to accept.’

During Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Molineux last night, the Brazilian, 20, became the fourth player in 2022 to be sent off.

The forward was given two yellow cards in the space of FIVE SECONDS, leaving his team with a man advantage for the final 20 minutes.

He first attempted to prevent pushing taker Daniel Podence from taking a throw-in.

The attacker then fouled Chiquinho in an unnecessary manner, prompting referee Michael Oliver to blow his whistle.

Martinelli was being booked for his first offense, according to the official, who had his yellow card out.

And then Oliver raised the card for the second time, confirming that it was for the subsequent foul.

Oliver’s red card was then flashed in front of Martinelli, and he was given his marching orders.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“I’m upset because it’s difficult to accept that as a red card,” he tweeted following the game.

“However, I am proud of the team for fighting to keep the result and the victory.”

Since Arteta took over as manager in 2019, an Arsenal player has been sent off 15 times.

The Spanish coach, on the other hand, is adamant that the Gunners are not dirty and wants to know why they keep getting in trouble with the officials.

“It’s worrying,” Arteta says.

Things changed after the red card.

You had to really want to give the red card.

“You ask if I’m satisfied with the decisions we’ve made this season, and that’s a private conversation I’ll have with officials.

“I’d like answers to my questions about VAR and what happened last night.”

These are conversations that will take place very soon.

“Everyone says this is the most disciplined team they’ve seen in the last 10 to 15 years, but we’re still getting red cards,” says one player.

“That (Martinelli’s red) is something I’ve never seen.”

I’ve lived in this country for 18 years and have never seen anything like it.”

With our live blog, you can keep up with all of the latest Arsenal news, updates, and rumors.