‘I’m worth more!’ Tennis ace Bouchard haggles with fan over $4,000 date after he makes audacious bid to woo her on Instagram

Tennis star Genie Bouchard is no stranger to using the power of social media to net a date, and the same happened on Friday night when she took part in an Instagram Live chat.

The tennis ace-turned-Instagram favorite famously went on a date with a Twitter follower back in 2017 after she lost a bet during that year’s Super Bowl.

More recently, the Canadian star lamented that she was stuck in coronavirus lockdown in Las Vegas without a male doubles partner, saying “I feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend.”

The former Wimbledon finalist was duly inundated with offers, but revealed during an Instagram Live chat with US sports journalist and presenter Allie LaForce on Friday that she remained very much single in the isolation stakes.

“I’m super alone. It’s really lonely, I’m literally alone,” the 26-year-old Bouchard said.

“If you’re still in the honeymoon phase [of a relationship] I think quarantine is perfect for that.”

It didn’t take long for Bouchard’s fanbase to attempt to change her single status – including an audacious bid from comedian Bob Menery to hook up with the tennis star.

Menery, who boasts a following of 2.5 million Instagram followers of his own thanks to his viral spoof sports commentary videos, bombarded the chat with messages professing his love for Bouchard, before LaForce finally relented by conneting him to their Instagram chat.

Once he was on the call, Menery – who appeared somewhat over-refreshed – continued to pour on the platitudes in his bid to woo Bouchard, calling her “a smokeshow.”

“We’re going to have to figure that out as we go along, Genie. We don’t really know yet, OK, so we’ll take it slow,” Menery said when asked how he would make his move from there onwards.

Menery then disappeared from the conversation only to pop up again in Bouchard’s direct messages, resorting to the tried-and-tested “Netflix and chill” line in a bid to tempt the tennis stunner into a date.

As the Instagram discussion between LaForce – who is married to baseball star Joe Smith of the Houston Astros – and Bouchard continued, Menery then returned with the promise of a donation to charity to seal his chance of a date.

After offering $500 for the privilege, LaForce said Menery would need to up that offer to $3,000 to be of real help to the Project Frontline charity she and her husband have partnered with to deliver meals to healthcare workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Menery duly agreed, with Bouchard then saying she would honor the terms.

“You’re also helping me, being a matchmaker for me because I clearly need one,” Bouchard told LaForce.

“I agreed, yes, of course. I want to be part of this [date].”

Menery than added the somewhat bizarre clause that he would put another $1,000 in the charity pot if Bouchard agreed to order food in a British accent during the date, prompting LaForce to question whether that was due to some “sexual fetish.”

After Menery reassured the pair that the clip would simply be to share with his social media followers, Bouchard reluctantly agreed, saying“I’m going to say yes but I have no skill whatsoever in imitating accents.”

The deal was not quite sealed however as the discussion turned to exactly how Bouchard and Menery would manage to hold their date during these times of social-distancing and coronavirus curbs.

Menery belatedly tried to haggle Bouchard down to $1,600 for a FaceTime date or $2,200 for virtual one of another kind, offering the full $4,000 for a face-to-face rendezvous.

“I feel like there’s a value on me right now. I’m worth more!” Bouchard replied uncomfortably.

The discussion concluded with Bouchard promising that the pair would “DM about it” to arrange the final price and details.

Given Bouchard’s past form with going on fan dates, as well as Menery’s clear determination in pursuing the prize – plus the promise of a charitable donation – don’t be surprised if we hear more about this particular doubles pairing.