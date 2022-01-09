Ime Udoka Is Brutally Honest About Celtics’ Struggles

Ime Udoka Gives A Brutally Honest Account Of The Celtics’ Struggles

The Boston Celtics dropped to 18-21 tonight after blowing a 25-point lead and losing 108-105 to the New York Knicks on an RJ Barrett buzzer-beater.

Although it isn’t Groundhog Day for another few weeks, the Celtics were all too familiar with this game.

They’ve jumped out to seemingly commanding leads this season, only to squander them and end up taking an L.

Ime Udoka, the team’s first-year head coach, made no apologies in his post-game press conference, saying his team lacks the “mental toughness” needed to get through tough times in games.

When things get tough, Udoka added, someone on the roster needs to step up and lead.

“It’s time for some leadership.”

“Someone who can keep us calm and not get rattled when things start to go wrong,” Udoka explained.

Ime Udoka: “It’s been the same result. We lack some kind of mental toughness there.” — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 7, 2022