‘Imitating circumcision’: Argentinian footballer facing jail for anti-Semitic gesture during match

Argentinian footballer Arnaldo Gonzalez could face up to a month in jail for making an anti-Semitic gesture in a match against a team which has a large Jewish following.

The controversial incident took place during Sunday’s clash between Nuevo Chicago and Atlanta, which was played in Villa Crespo – a traditionally Jewish neighborhood in Buenos Aires.

Nuevo Chicago ‘s Gonzalez was sent off in the second half for attacking an opponent.

While leaving the pitch the 30-year-old put his hand on his head, imitating a Jewish Kippah, and also grabbed his genitals, which was considered to be a reference to the Jewish tradition of circumcision.

Arnaldo González y su REPUDIABLE gesto antisemita cuando se iba expulsado de la cancha de Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/IvqTfgYPGG — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 8, 2020

Gonzalez’s antics sparked a public outcry on social media with many followers condemning the player’s behavior and calling on Argentine football bosses to punish the player.

The midfielder could face up to one month in prison as the country’s legislation allows no displays of discrimination.

Arnaldo González cometió uno de los actos más penosos, repulsivos y lamentables que un jugador de fútbol haya hecho adentro de una cancha. Chicago tiene que tomar medidas y el Tribunal de Disciplina, castigarlo con extrema dureza. El INADI debe tomar cartas en el asunto. pic.twitter.com/L09TVVffcN — Augusto Cesar (@Augustocesar22) March 8, 2020

Following the incident Nuevo Chicago issued an apology saying that the player will be sanctioned for his on-pitch actions.

Desde el Club Atletico Nueva Chicago repudiamos los gestos realizados por el jugador Arnaldo González, y evaluaremos las medidas disciplinarias a tomar. Pedimos disculpas a todos los hinchas de @atlantaoficial y a toda la comunidad judía. — Nueva Chicago Oficial (@NuevaChicago) March 8, 2020

Gonzalez also took to Twitter to apologize to the “entire Jewish community.”

“I would like to apologize to the people of Atlanta and to the Jewish community,” he said.

“I have just seen the video and the truth is I am not like that, I have never reacted that way anywhere. It was in a heated moment. I was just sent off and received some insults and I reacted in a way that I should not have.”