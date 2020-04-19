Immigrated from Poland: There are said to be moose in Brandenburg again – Berlin

Moose are sighted again and again in Brandenburg. According to the authorities, there were probably at least three copies in the country recently. In February, two adult moose were seen near Autobahn 9 near Brück (Potsdam-Mittelmark), as the Environment Ministry said on request.

In addition, the moose bull Bert, who was equipped with a collar transmitter in 2018, continues to live in the Nuthe-Nieplitz Nature Park (Teltow-Fläming). “In the past 30 years, the increased immigration of moose to Brandenburg has not led to the establishment of a population,” it said. Therefore, the ministry does not assume that the moose will be at home in Brandenburg again.

The animals are most likely to migrate from Poland. They have not been hunted there for almost 20 years, so the population is increasing rapidly according to the ministry – an estimated 30,000 moose currently live there. “In the search for new, free habitats, moose also move west and come to Brandenburg more and more”, it said. The settlement of the animals is not actively supported.

According to the ministry, it has not yet been possible to prove that the animals reproduce in Brandenburg. In October last year, an angler had observed a moose cow and her calf at Senftenberger See (Oberspreewald-Lausitz). The young are born in May – and can easily follow the mother after ten days. So the calf may have had a long journey.

Last year, moose were sighted in Potsdam-Mittelmark, Teltow-Fläming and Oder-Spree. Observations can be reported to the Landesbetrieb Forst Brandenburg using a form on the Internet. (dpa)