Important Darren Waller News from the Raiders

The Raiders have some big news about Darren Waller.

Darren Waller, the tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders, received some significant news on Wednesday.

This isn’t the update that fans had hoped for this week.

Waller has been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list, according to Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

His availability for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts is now in doubt.

Since November, Waller has been out of the game.

A knee injury forced him to retire at the age of 25.

The hope was that he’d be back in time for the playoffs, but his recovery is taking longer than expected.

Now that Waller has been placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list, the Raiders will have to wait until Week 18 to reintroduce him into their lineup.

That is, if his knee injury isn’t bothering him.

