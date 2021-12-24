In 2009, Manchester United wanted Ronaldo to join Barcelona instead of Real Madrid, so he could have played alongside Lionel Messi.

Man United wanted Ronaldo to join Barcelona rather than Real Madrid in 2009, so he could have played alongside Lionel Messi.

MANCHESTER UNITED came close to linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi… for Barcelona.

When Ronaldo left Old Trafford for Real Madrid for £80 million in 2009, he broke football’s transfer record.

Los Blancos had already spent big on Karim Benzema, Xabi Alonso, and Ballon d’Or winner Kaka after Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering debut season at the Nou Camp the year before.

If Sir Alex Ferguson had his way, they would have been denied the crown jewel in returning president Florentino Perez’s master plan.

After accepting that Ronaldo, the former Sporting Lisbon winger, was set to leave, the legendary Scot was desperate to avoid losing him to Real.

Fergie had previously stated in 2008 that he would not sell even a ‘virus’ to Real Madrid, let alone his best player.

According to the Spanish newspaper AS, United manager Jose Mourinho realized at the time that Barcelona was the only club that could afford Ronaldo.

The 79-year-old reportedly contacted the Catalans to encourage a bid, but Portugal captain Fernando Santos had already decided on a move to the Bernabeu.

Guardiola’s most notable signing that summer was an infamous swap deal involving Samuel Eto’o and Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Inter Milan.

However, signing Ronaldo would have not only ushered in a period of complete dominance for Barcelona, but it would also have put an end to his infamous rivalry with Lionel Messi.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, boasted an embarrassment of attacking riches while in charge of Barcelona, so it’s debatable whether he could have gotten the two to play together.

While Arsenal legend Thierry Henry flourished on the left wing for Barcelona, Ronaldo could have shifted to the opposite flank, leaving Messi in the hole behind Ibra.

Yaya Toure and Sergio Busquets may have had to share a spot on the substitutes’ bench, with Xavi and Iniesta in the middle.

Last year, Mundo Deportivo asked Messi if he would pass to Ronaldo if they were on the same team.

“I guess so, in the end, yes,” the Argentine joked.