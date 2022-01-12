In 2021, here are the top five college football programs in terms of attendance.

So much of college football is influenced by its surroundings.

The pomp and circumstance, the crowd’s enthusiasm, and the tradition.

Pick Six Previews released a list of the five schools with the most fans in 2021 on Wednesday.

The Big Ten showed up and showed out this year, according to the publisher of college football previews.

Nebraska, Michigan, and Penn State occupy three of the top five positions.

Only one SEC school was chosen.

There’s also a surprising appearance from the Pac-12.

5 College Football Programs With Best Attendance In 2021

5 schools finished 2021 with 100%+ stadium capacity: • Nebraska

• Michigan

• Utah

• Penn State

• Georgia — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 12, 2022