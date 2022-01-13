In 2021, here are the top five defenders who have made an impact on European football.

Top 5 European defenders in 2021

Last year’s performances by Bonucci, Dias, Alaba, Alexander-Arnold, and Maguire stand out.

ANKARA

With their impressive performances last year, some European football defenders left their mark on their leagues and national teams.

The top five defenders who shone on the field last season are listed below:

(Juventus, Italy) Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci, an Italian defender, appeared in 35 games across all competitions last season and 21 so far this season.

Juventus has won four of six UEFA Champions League matches this season and three of six last season without conceding a goal, with Bonucci appearing in all of them.

In five of Bonucci’s 26 games last season, as well as four of his 15 this season, the Italian Serie A club did not allow their opponents to score.

The 34-year-old was also a key member of Italy, which defeated England on penalties in the June 2021 final to win the 2020 European Football Championship (EURO 2020) for the first time in more than 50 years.

He also scored in the second half of the final, making him the oldest scorer in the history of the European Championship finals.

Bonucci was named in the best 11 for EURO 2020.

In 35 games last season, he scored two goals, but in 27 games this season, he has yet to score.

Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal) is a Portuguese footballer who plays for the Portuguese club Manchester City.

Ruben Dias, a 24-year-old Portuguese footballer, appeared in 53 games last season and has already appeared in 27 this year.

Last season, Manchester City went undefeated in 15 of the 32 Premier League games in which Dias appeared.

In 11 of Dias’ 20 league games so far this season, the Citizens have allowed no goals.

Dias helped the team win the Premier League and League Cup, as well as reach the UEFA Champions League final.

In the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League, Manchester City won six of the 11 games in which Dias appeared.

In the 202021 UEFA Champions League, he was named Defender of the Season.

Dias scored twice in 53 games across all competitions last season and twice more this season in a total of 27 games.

David Alaba (Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Austria) is an Austrian footballer who plays for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

David Alaba, a 29-year-old Austrian, appeared in 45 games in the previous season.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.