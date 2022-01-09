In 2021, Manchester United will top the global list of social media hits, ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid, with two Premier League rivals in the top ten.

In 2021, Manchester United will top the global list for social media hits, ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid, with two Premier League rivals also in the top ten.

Last year, the Old Trafford giants received 2.6 billion post engagements across their various social media platforms.

United defeated competition from some of the world’s most powerful clubs to claim the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eye-catching and well-documented transfer to Real Madrid in the summer undoubtedly boosted their tally.

With 2.1 billion social media clicks, Barcelona was the only other team in any sport to surpass 2 billion.

Despite their struggles on the field, they managed to hold off Real Madrid (1.3 billion euros) in the transfer market.

With 1.2 billion hits, Paris Saint-Germain edged out Real Madrid, boosted by the surprise signing of ex-Barcelona star Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

Only Chelsea (1.2 billion) and Liverpool (1.1 billion) broke the one billion mark in 2021.

Galatasaray, a Turkish giant, came in seventh place with 857 million social media engagements in 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (820m) and Chennai Super Kings (752m) finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the Indian Premier League.

Flamengo, a Brazilian football club, rounded out the top ten with 699 million total clicks across all platforms.

