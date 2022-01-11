In 2021, ten forwards will have a significant impact on European football.

In 2021, ten forwards will have an impact on European football.

During the 202021 season, a slew of superstars will put on spectacular performances for their clubs and countries.

ANKARA

Star forwards who had breakout seasons in Europe’s top five leagues kept football fans entertained.

Although players like Burak Yilmaz and Robert Lewandowski helped their teams win league titles, Kylian Mbappe, Romelu Lukaku, and Erling Haaland put on equally impressive performances.

Strikers born in the year 2021:

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland) is a Polish footballer.

Lewandowski, a forward for Bayern Munich, has been named the best football player of the first half of the season.

The Polish striker broke Gerd Muller’s record for most goals in a German Bundesliga season with 41.

Lewandowski, who scored 30 goals in 25 games for Bayern Munich in all competitions last season, also scored 11 goals for his country.

He is the only player in German football history to have led the league in scoring four times in a row.

At the “Golden Ball” (Ballon d’Or) award ceremony, the Polish striker became the first striker of the year.

He was also instrumental in Bayern Munich winning the Bundesliga for the ninth time in a row.

Cristiano Ronaldo (JuventusManchester United, Portugal) Cristiano Ronaldo (JuventusManchester United, Portugal) Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronald

Ronaldo has now scored over 800 goals in top-tier leagues during his club and national team careers.

The 36-year-old Portuguese striker scored 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid, 132 goals in 313 games for Manchester United, 101 goals in 134 games for Juventus, and five goals in 31 games for Sporting Lisbon.

In 184 appearances for the Portuguese national team, the veteran forward scored 115 goals.

He is the all-time top scorer in international football with 115 goals.

With 140 goals in the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) is an Egyptian footballer who plays for Liverpool.

Salah has 113 goals in the English Premier League, making him the highest-scoring African player in the league’s history.

The Egyptian forward leads the Premier League’s top scorers list for the 2021-22 season, having scored 16 goals in 20 league matches.

In the UEFA Champions League, Salah scored 35 goals in 64 matches.

In 73 international appearances for Egypt, the 29-year-old netted 43 goals.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema (France).

Karim Benzema scored in the UEFA Nations League final.

