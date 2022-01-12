In 2021, the top five midfielders made an impact on European football.

Last season, Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne, N’Golo Kante, Bruno Fernandes, and Hakan Calhanoglu led their respective teams to significant victories.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In the year 2021, a number of European midfielders made an impression on their leagues and national teams.

The top five midfielders on the pitch are as follows:

Jorginho (Italy) Jorginho (Italy) Jorginho (Italy) Jorg

Jorginho, an Italian footballer, scored 8 goals in 43 games last season and 9 goals in 26 games this season.

Jorginho was a key member of the Chelsea team that won the 2021 UEFA Champions League title by defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

In June 2021, the 30-year-old was also a key member of Italy, which defeated England on penalties in the final of the 2020 European Football Championship (EURO 2020) for the first time in over 50 years.

The Chelsea and Italy midfielder has been named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for 202021.

Jorginho was also named to the best 11 for EURO 2020.

In 2019, he also played a role in Chelsea’s win of the UEFA Europa League.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium) is a Belgian midfielder.

Kevin De Bruyne, a Belgian midfielder, scored 10 goals in 40 games for Manchester City last season and has six goals in 23 games this season.

The 30-year-old was an important member of Belgium’s Euro 2020 quarterfinal squad.

Many consider De Bruyne to be one of the best active midfielders in the world, having won three English Premier League titles with Manchester City between 2018 and 2021.

Chelsea, France’s N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante, a 30-year-old French midfielder, played 48 times in all competitions last season.

In 17 games this season, he has scored two goals.

He was a key member of Chelsea’s winning Champions League squad in 2020-2021, appearing in all of the tournament’s games.

Chelsea won the Champions League after a 1-0 final victory over Manchester City.

(Manchester United, Portugal) Bruno Fernandes

Last season, Bruno Fernandes, 27, scored 28 goals in 58 games.

This season, the Portuguese midfielder has five goals in 25 appearances across all competitions.

In the 2020-2021 UEFA Europa League season, Fernandes scored five goals to help Manchester United reach the final, where they lost a penalty shootout to Villarreal.

Fernandes is the number one.

