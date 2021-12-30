In 2021, who won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl?

Who won the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl?

Since 2002, the Duke Mayo Bowl has been held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The North Carolina Tar Heels took on the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2021.

On December 30, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium, the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 38-21.

Coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks was doused in 4.5 gallons of Duke’s mayonnaise as a result.

The game drew over 45,000 fans.

According to WBTV, South Carolina running back Kevin Harris had 182 rushing yards and one touchdown, while wide receiver Jaheim Bell had five receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Dakereon Joyner of South Carolina completed 9 of 9 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Since 2013, the Tar Heels and Gamecocks have met in three finals.

Between 1992 and 2007, there was no football between the two schools.

The Bank of America stadium did not require proof of vaccination, but all guests and staff were required to wear a mask indoors.

Both teams’ head coaches addressed the Covid situation.

“Unfortunately, we had a couple of positives.”

“There’s nothing stopping us from playing in the game,” said UofSC Coach Shane Beamer.

“Every day, guys ask me, ‘Coach, do you think we’ll play?’ And I’ve told them, ‘Stay safe, don’t get sick, and we’ll play,'” said UNC Coach Mack Brown.

“It is what it is,” says the narrator.

“We’ve got to stay as safe as we can and enjoy everything we can,” said Jay Ellison, a USC fan.

Fans of college football took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the game’s outcome.

“Way to go Gamecocks!! Who knew I’d cry after the Dukes Mayo Bowl…haha.”

One Gamecocks fan wrote, “Big win to carry into next year!! Love my Gamecocks!”

“Congratulations @GamecockFB!Dakereon Joyner was awesome,” a fellow Gamecocks fan tweeted.

In Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Gamecocks thrashed @UNCFootball.”

“I almost had my wife watch a bowl game because she loves Duke’s Mayo so much.”

Another fan joked, “Almost.”