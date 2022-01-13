In 2022, a long-time Ohio State assistant coach will not return.

Head coach Ryan Day has already made major changes to his Ohio State defensive staff just over a week into the offseason.

Jim Knowles of Oklahoma State is the defensive coordinator, and Perry Eliano of Cincinnati is the safeties coach, for Day and the OSU program.

With the addition of these new names, one long-standing name must depart.

Kerry Coombs, Ohio State’s veteran defensive coach, will not return for his ninth season with the program.

Longtime Ohio State Assistant Coach Will Not Return In 2022

