In 2022, we must see seven dream fights, including Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Josh Taylor vs. Terence Crawford.

TYSON FURY vs. Anthony Joshua is a myth, and Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence is a legend, but the fistic gods have finally blessed us with Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook in 2022, so why stop dreaming?

From the 2020 Olympics onwards, British boxing has a slew of bright prospects turning pro, a slew of young pros learning the ropes with domestic titles, and a slew of old heroes settling scores and cashing in.

There are already a few tantalizing bouts confirmed for spring, including Liam Williams vs Chris Eubank Jr and Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall, so here SunSport suggests a few more…

On December 11, the 35-year-old Irish legend handled her mandatory defense, and after Serrano won her tune-up on December 18, this one is set for April.

Not only that, but the fight for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight titles will be the main event at Madison Square Garden.

The Olympic gold medalist and two-weight world champion from Ireland takes on the 33-year-old Puerto Rican legend, who has won world titles in a staggering SEVEN divisions.

The fight will define both women’s careers, and unlike most female fights, there is genuine animosity between fighters and teams.

Serrano’s new promoter, YouTube boxer Jake Paul, will add fireworks to the event – for better or worse.

All we really want to see is an undisputed heavyweight champion, so this could have easily read Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte.

We’ve been teased, promised, and guaranteed, only to be let down.

In the summer, whoever holds Fury’s WBC belt and Usyk’s WBA, IBF, and WBO belts will undoubtedly fight each other.

In all rematches, the boxer beats the puncher, according to the boxing form book, especially among heavyweights.

It’s difficult to see how Anthony Joshua avenges his loss to the Ukraine southpaw, as Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis, and even Anthony Joshua’s rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr demonstrate.

It’s difficult to imagine Dillian Whyte defeating 6ft 9in switch-hitting Fury, so let’s assume it’ll be a Fury vs Usyk showdown to remember – complete with instant rematch clauses and contentious draws, of course.

Benn, 25, claims he is ready for a world title shot right now, but promoter Eddie Hearn believes he needs two more tests.

Benn has so far avoided English, British, and European titles, but his recent performance suggests that…

