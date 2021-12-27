In 2022, we need to see seven dream fights, including Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Josh Taylor vs. Terence Crawford.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Josh Taylor vs. Terence Crawford are two of the seven fights we need to see in 2022.

TYSON FURY vs. Anthony Joshua eluded us, and Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence is a legend, but the fistic gods have finally bestowed Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook in 2022, so why stop dreaming?

From the 2020 Olympics onwards, British boxing has a slew of bright prospects turning pro, a slew of young pros learning fights and domestic titles, and a slew of old heroes settling scores and cashing out.

There are already a few tantalizing bouts confirmed for spring, including Liam Williams vs Chris Eubank Jr and Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall, so here SunSport suggests a few more…

After Serrano won her tune-up on December 18, the 35-year-old Irish legend handled her mandatory defence on December 11 and this one is set for April.

Not only that, but at Madison Square Garden, the fight for all of Taylor’s undisputed lightweight titles will be the main event.

The Olympic gold medalist and two-weight champion from Ireland takes on the Puerto Rican legend, 33, who has won world titles in a whopping SEVEN divisions.

It will be the fight that defines both women’s careers, and unlike most female fights, there is genuine animosity between the fighters and their teams.

Serrano’s new promoter, YouTube boxer Jake Paul, will add some fireworks to the event – for better or worse.

All we really want to see is an undisputed heavyweight champion, so this could have easily read Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte.

We’ve been teased, promised, and guaranteed, only to be lied to and disappointed in the end.

In the summer, whoever holds Fury’s WBC title and Usyk’s WBA, IBF, and WBO titles will undoubtedly face off.

In all rematches, the boxer beats the puncher, according to the boxing form book, especially among heavyweights.

It’s difficult to see how Anthony Joshua avenges his loss to the Ukraine southpaw, as Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis, and even Anthony Joshua’s rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr demonstrate.

It’s difficult to imagine Dillian Whyte defeating the 6ft 9in switch-hitter Fury, so let’s assume it’ll be a Fury vs Usyk showdown to remember – complete with instant rematch clauses and contentious draws, of course.

Benn, 25, who is rapidly improving, claims he is ready for a world title shot right now – promoter Eddie Hearn believes he still needs two more tests.

Benn has so far avoided English, British, and European titles, but his recent form indicates that…

