In 2025, the World Cup will be held in France, and no opportunities will be missed.

The World Cup of Rugby League will return to France in 2025, where the sport was once banned, and it has ‘enormous potential.’

There will be no more “missed opportunities” than in the past.

After plans to hold it in North America fell through, the tournament will be held across the Channel for the first time in more than 50 years.

More than 100 cities have expressed interest, including Paris, Toulouse, Bordeaux, and Nice, as well as Perpignan, home of the Catalan Dragons.

“France is a land of major sporting events, which represent a tremendous asset for economic appeal and social cohesion in our regions,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said, making a pointed reference to the Vichy government’s ban of the sport in the 1940s.

“The Rugby League World Cup is a fantastic opportunity for many regions and cities that want to participate in this dynamic, and I wholeheartedly support it.”

And, according to Troy Grant, chairman of the International Rugby League, the time has come to right previous wrongs in the 1954 World Cup host country.

“For many decades, the rebirth of international rugby league in France has been a strategic goal,” he said.

The hope of seeing this come to fruition has kept me going.

“Just on a sporting platform, competition in world sport has been immense in the last 30 years.”

“Then there are many other options for participation for young people and communities.”

The challenge has become increasingly prevalent in any sport.

“Strong administration and community connections are always the keys to a successful sport.”

“I’m sure that will be a major strength of the French World Cup team.”

It will benefit greatly from the connectivity.

There may have been opportunities missed in the past, but there will be none in the future.”

Luc Lacoste, president of the French federation, is hoping that the 59 million euro (£49 million) tournament will increase participation by 25% and by 450 percent among women.

He is aiming for 822,000 ticket sales across the four versions – men’s, women’s, wheelchair, and Under-19 – with organizers stating: “France 2025 will be the people’s competition.”

A ticket will cost less than 30 euros on average.”