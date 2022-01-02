In a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in London, Chelsea staged a comeback.

Chelsea stage a comeback to hold Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in London.

At Stamford Bridge, Blues’ Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic score.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Chelsea held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in an English Premier League match on Sunday.

In the ninth minute, Senegalese forward Sadio Mane scored a close-range goal for the Reds at Stamford Bridge, breaking the deadlock.

Mohamed Salah curled the ball into the corner with his left foot in the 26th minute, doubling Liverpool’s lead.

With a classy finish from Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic in the 42nd minute, the Blues cut the deficit to one.

In the 46th minute, Christian Pulisic equalized the game, resulting in a 2-2 tie in the 21st week game.

With the win, Chelsea moved into second place with 43 points, while Liverpool moved into third place with 42 points.

Manchester City now leads the Premier League by ten points over Chelsea.