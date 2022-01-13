In a behind-the-scenes documentary, Novak Djokovic’s anti-vax visa drama in Australia will be shown on Netflix.

In a behind-the-scenes documentary, Novak Djokovic’s anti-vax visa drama in Australia will be aired on Netflix.

According to reports, Novak Djokovic’s anti-vax visa drama will be captured in a new Netflix docuseries.

According to reports, a crew is already in Australia filming behind-the-scenes footage of the world No. 1 fiasco.

Djokovic’s visa was revoked on January 6 shortly after he arrived in Australia due to concerns about the vaccine exemption that would have allowed him to enter.

According to the Daily Mail, the series will be produced by London-based Box To Box Films, with James Gay Rees serving as Executive Producer.

The tennis circuit is expected to be followed by a crew throughout the season.

According to reports, they will be granted access to areas such as locker rooms and treatment rooms, as well as player lounges, where consent is given.

A judge overturned the decision on Monday and ordered his release.

However, the government has not ruled out taking additional steps.

It’s still possible that his visa will be revoked for the second time just days before the tournament.

It comes as shocking photos emerge of him traveling before departing for Australia.

Andy Murray was asked before the holidays if his sport would lend itself to a docuseries.

“A lot of people have spoken about Drive to Survive,” he told Eurosport.

I’ve seen a few episodes and enjoyed them, and something similar to that would be fantastic for tennis.

‘I believe the sport has a significant benefit, but I do not believe tennis is open enough to allow such access.’

It’s a tricky one because it’s so good.

“A lot of players would (support it), but you have to trust the people filming.”

“I think it can be unbelievably positive if it’s done well and there’s a level of respect and trust between the athletes and the people who are filming.”

The decision on whether to revoke Djokovic’s visa was postponed again yesterday after his team submitted “lengthy” submissions in support of his case, but a final decision is expected today.

If Djokovic’s visa is cancelled again, Abul Rizvi, a former Immigration Department Deputy Secretary, claims officers could show up at the tennis court and detain him.

“The cancellation notice (would be) taken by Australian Border Force (officers) turning up to Mr Djokovic’s hotel or on the tennis court,” Mr Rizvi told Channel 10’s The Project.