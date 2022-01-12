In a bid to play first-team football, Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has signed a loan deal with Middlesbrough until the end of the season in order to play first-team football.

Middlesbrough have signed Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun on a season-long loan.

Boro were the clear favourites to land the England U21 international, despite competition from Championship rivals.

And the forward has chosen the Riverside in the hopes of gaining more first-team experience.

“We’re delighted to have Flo in,” said Boro boss Chris Wilder.

“He’s a player I’ve known for a long time, and we saw him as a player who could help us improve in the second half of the season.”

“He moves well, has a good pace, and is a natural finisher.”

We’re excited to work with him.”

