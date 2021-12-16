In a bizarre game with three red cards, a footballer is sent off for taking a penalty the wrong way.

In a 2-0 win over Istra 1961, DINAMO ZAGREB forward Bruno Petkovic was sent off for stuttering his run-up during a last-minute penalty.

After both teams received a red card, the Croatian champions were awarded a late penalty kick.

Bruno Petkovic has the year’s most unusual way of being sent off… pic.twitter.comoOCUsz99H3

Petkovic was then given the opportunity to seal the victory from the penalty spot.

The forward, who was already on the receiving end of a yellow card, stuttered his run-up and calmly slotted the ball home.

But, much to Petkovic’s and his opponent’s surprise, the referee reversed the spot-kick and bizarrely showed him a second yellow card.

Dinamo’s gamble paid off as Stefan Ristovski scored a late goal.

