In a blow to Chelsea and Newcastle, Aston Villa is in advanced talks with Lucas Digne of Everton about a £25 million January transfer.

In a blow to Chelsea and Newcastle, Aston Villa is in advanced talks with Everton’s Lucas Digne over a £25 million January transfer.

According to reports, ASTON VILLA are favourites to sign Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

The £25 million transfer of Digne, 28, has reached ‘advanced negotiations’ between the two clubs.

The transfer is expected to go ahead, according to Sky Sports, with personal terms between Digne and Villa not expected to be an issue.

Digne has expressed his desire to leave the club, according to manager Rafael Benitez.

Villa will have beaten Newcastle United and Chelsea to the signing.

The Magpies were said to have won the race to sign the left-back, who would complement Kieron Trippier on the right side of their defense.

Despite their injury woes, Chelsea were hoping to sign the French full-back.

Digne would have been filling in for an injured Ben Chilwell, who will miss the rest of the season.

Since joining the Merseyside club in 2018, the France international has made 127 appearances for the club.

But he hasn’t played for Everton since a 4-1 loss to Liverpool at the start of December.

Since then, Benitez has gone with Ben Godfrey or Seamus Coleman at left-back.

Digne’s imminent departure was discussed by the ex-Liverpool manager.

“After a few conversations with [Digne], he told me what he thought,” he said.

What do you think the manager should do if a player is contemplating leaving?

“We need players who want to be here for any reason.”

Individual stats mean nothing to me when the team finished 10th.”

