In a blow to Chelsea, Aston Villa have agreed to a £25 million transfer for Lucas Digne, with the Everton left-back scheduled for a medical TODAY.

In a blow to Chelsea, Aston Villa have agreed a £25 million transfer for Lucas Digne, with the Everton left-back scheduled for a medical TODAY.

Under Rafa Benitez, the French defender, 28, has been frozen out at Goodison Park, with the manager confirming his desire to leave.

According to Sky Sports, Steven Gerrard’s Villa Park revolution is now in full swing after agreeing to a £25 million fee.

Digne will have his medical on Wednesday and could make his Premier League debut as early as this weekend’s match against Manchester United.

Newcastle and Chelsea were keeping a close eye on Digne’s situation.

Toon manager Eddie Howe is desperate to bolster his shaky backline in the hope of avoiding relegation, while Thomas Tuchel requires cover for Ben Chilwell, who is out for the season due to injury.

However, just days after confirming the signing of his former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho, Gerrard is on the verge of adding Digne to his Aston Villa squad.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has joined on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with the option to make the move permanent for £36 million in the summer.

Digne will now compete for a starting left-back spot against Matt Targett and Ashley Young.

Since joining Everton from Barcelona in 2018, the 43-cap France international has made 127 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing 20 assists.

Anwar El-Ghazi, meanwhile, is expected to join Everton from Villa in a separate deal.

Villa are currently 14th in the Premier League table, having won seven of their first 19 games.

They have, however, looked vastly improved since Gerrard took over from now-Norwich manager Dean Smith.

The former Liverpool midfielder has also demonstrated his ambition in the transfer market, with more signings expected before the end of the month.

