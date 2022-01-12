In a blow to Manchester United’s transfer hopes, Kingsley Coman signs a new long-term contract with Bayern Munich.

Kingsley Coman, a Manchester United target, has signed a new long-term contract with Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old will play until 2027 at the Allianz Arena.

The France international has been linked with a move to Manchester United for some time.

The player, on the other hand, insisted that he was content to remain with the Bundesliga giants.

“I’m very happy because FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and I know we still have a lot of chances and big goals here,” he said.

“I’ve been a member of the club since 2015, and it’s like a big family to me.”

Everything is in its right place here.

“My best years as a footballer are still ahead of me, and I’m looking forward to spending them with FC Bayern.”

“My main ambition is to win the Champions League once more, this time with our fans.”

United was expected to compete with Barcelona and Real Madrid for the PSG academy graduate.

After moving to Italy from his boyhood club, PSG, Coman joined Bayern Munich.

In the 2020 Champions League final, he scored the game-winning goal as Bayern Munich defeated PSG at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

He’s also a six-time German champion.

