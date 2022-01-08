In a blow to Tommy Fury’s fight hopes, Jake Paul hints at a switch to MMA by posting a video of ‘1st day training kicks’ on YouTube.

In a blow to Tommy Fury’s fight hopes, YouTuber Jake Paul teases an MMA switch by posting a video of ‘1st day training kicks.’

JAKE PAUL has been practicing leg kicks in preparation for a move into mixed martial arts.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently stated that if UFC president Dana White meets his demands, he will retire from the sweet science and sign a one-fight deal with the organization.

And, based on his most recent training footage, The Problem Child appears to be seriously considering a move to mixed martial arts (MMA).

Paul posted a four-second video of himself drilling low kicks to his Twitter and Instagram pages on Friday night.

“First day of training kicks,” he captioned the photo.

Every step of the way, I had my doubts… but I slammed the doubters’ doors shut.

@pflmma @bellatormma.”

“Those are actually not that bad,” one of the social media sensation’s followers wrote.

“I have to be honest, if he is new to throwing kicks, this is actually pretty good,” another said.

He has a lot of athletic ability.”

“He doesn’t appear to be that bad,” said another.

“If he steps in the cage to scrap, props,” another added.

“Not a bad kick tbf,” PFL featherweight Brendan Loughnane added.

“Not bad son!” said Derek Brunson, a middleweight contender in the UFC.

Paul’s low kick reveal came just days after Bellator president Scott Coker said the 24-year-old could be signed if he’s serious about competing inside the cage.

“If you want to get into MMA, we’d be happy to do it,” he told MMA Junkie.

“Consider this: he isn’t saying, ‘I’m going to train here.’

I’m heading over there to train.’

“He’ll come to one of the best gyms on the planet, where Khabib is, where Daniel Cormier is still training, where Cain Velasquez is now teaching, and he’ll thrive in an environment where he already has a wrestling background.”

“Obviously, he’s got a lot of striking ability.

You’ve seen it, and this guy is only going to get better.”

Tommy Fury, who was forced out of their December grudge match due to injury and illness, could suffer a major setback as a result of Paul’s apparent switch to MMA.

“The fact of the matter is there’s unfinished business here and this fight needs to take place, because how can he be serious about fighting if he’s never fought a boxer before?” the Love Islander said during an appearance on The MMA Hour, “because how can he be serious about fighting if he’s never fought a boxer before?”

“How can he be serious about this when he keeps mentioning the…

