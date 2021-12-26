In a Boxing Day bonanza, West Ham 2 Southampton 3: Bednarek scores the winner after Antonio and Benrahma both equalized.

In a Boxing Day bonanza, West Ham 2 Southampton 3: Bednarek scores the winner after Antonio and Benrahma both equalize.

WEST HAM’S season is in jeopardy after a humiliating loss to Southampton.

The Hammers have had a bad month, and they put in another poor performance to become only the second team in the league that Saints have defeated away from home this season.

Their defense was at sixes and sevens, and their attack was no better, as a slump in form threatens to become a major issue.

Teams have figured them out, and if David Moyes continues to play only one up front against teams in the bottom half of the table, they will continue to struggle.

It’s fine to beat Liverpool and Chelsea, but if you’re losing to Saints, Brentford, and Wolves while failing to beat Crystal Palace and Burnley, you’ve got a problem.

Forget about Champions League dreams; if they don’t find their form soon, they won’t be able to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

However, for Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, this victory was a major boost as they increased their lead over the bottom three to nine points.

The visitors’ situation was made even more difficult when they were defeated by Covid-19 for the first time, losing defenders Lyanco and Jack Stephens, as well as wide man Nathan Tella.

It didn’t seem to bother Hasenhuttl’s team much, as they started the game much better and led after only eight minutes.

Saints had a minute of possession before Kyle Walker-Peters collected on the left and cut inside to set up Mohamed Elyounoussi for a low finish into the bottom corner.

The London Stadium was only half-full as thousands of people stayed away due to poor transportation and the pandemic, leaving the venue devoid of soul.

And the Hammers were as deflated as the atmosphere, unable to string together a decent move and looking like a shell of the team they had been earlier in the season.

Even Declan Rice was having trouble, and he received an unnecessary booking that will keep him out of the midweek match against Watford.

After rounding Craig Dawson in the area, Elyounoussi should have done better than shooting straight at Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham didn’t force Fraser Forster into a save until the 39th minute, when the giant goalkeeper got down well to turn a Nikola Vlasic shot wide for a corner.

At halftime, Moyes had had enough and introduced Michail Antonio and Manuel

