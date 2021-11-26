In a brutal parting shot, Jonjo Shelvey slams sacked Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, saying Eddie Howe is “a lot more enjoyable.”

Eddie Howe’s style, according to JONJO SHELVEY, is “a lot more exciting and enjoyable” than Steve Bruce’s.

Newcastle, who are still without a win, went all out in manager Howe’s first game against Brentford, but were held to a 3-3 draw.

“He’s told us to get after the ball and press high up the pitch,” the Toon midfielder, 29, said.

“Obviously, you don’t want to concede three goals at home and draw,” says the coach. “However, it’s a lot more exciting and enjoyable than just sitting back and defending.”

“He’s given us an extra 5% and a rocket up our backsides for fitness and sharpness.”

“It’ll only be a matter of time before we get our first win,” he says.

After receiving Covid last Friday, Howe sat in isolation and watched the Bees battle.

He does, however, expect to be in the Arsenal dugout tomorrow.

He recently gave Shelvey, a midfielder, a vote of confidence.

“When you work with him, you realize he’s an incredible technician who can play passes all over the pitch, long and short,” Howe explained.

“In terms of our philosophy and how we want to play, he’s someone I’ve looked at, and he’ll be very important for us as the season progresses.”

“I’ve never worked with him, so for him to say that after one week of training.” Shelvey responded.

“I felt compelled to repay him on Saturday, and to continue repaying him as long as he’s here.”

We’ve had a fantastic start to our relationship.”